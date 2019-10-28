John Legend is here to save the controversial holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from the culture wars.

After the 75-year-old song became a lightning rod for national dialogues about consent and political correctness ― several radio stations pulled the standard from the air last year ― the R&B singer is releasing a retooled version with an assist from his fellow “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson.

In a Vanity Fair cover story published on Monday, Legend revealed his plans for a forthcoming Christmas album arriving sometime in 2020 that will include “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with a “newfound sensitivity.”

NBC via Getty Images John Legend sings during his 2018 Christmas special "A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy."

And he even gave us a peek at the lyrics, which were co-written by “Insecure” star Natasha Rowell, for easier and decidedly less creepy listening.

“What will my friends think...” sings Clarkson. “I think they should rejoice,” Legend responds. “...if I have one more drink?” “It’s your body, and your choice.”

Legend, is, of course not the first artist to try his hand at updating the duet — various rewrites of the song emphasizing the need for consent went viral last year.

An honest and downright disturbing performance of the song by comedians Casey Wilson and Scott Aukerman was released back in 2015 to shine a light on some of the more questionable lyrics.

Critics of the original song by Frank Loesser take issue with the typically male singer persuading his counterpart to stay inside by any means necessary with predatory exchanges like “What’s the sense in hurtin’ my pride?” and “Baby, don’t hold out.”

Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair article, Legend touches on his decision to appear in the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” and his continued support for victims of sexual abuse and harassment.

“He was already canceled in my mind,” Legend told the outlet about his criticism of the singer. “A few years ago, we had a party at the house and we had a DJ playing music. R. Kelly came on and I walked up to the DJ and said, ’We don’t play him in this house.’”