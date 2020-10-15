John Legend Dedicates Billboard Music Awards Performance To Chrissy Teigen

John Legend delivered a stirring rendition of “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, and dedicated the song to his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen.
It was Legend’s first performance since the couple lost their third child, a son they named Jack, following pregnancy complications.
“This is for Chrissy,” Legend said before launching into the emotional performance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The song’s message was clear:
We will never break
We will never break
Built on a foundation
Strong enough to stay
We will never break
As the water rises
And the mountains shake
Our love will remain
Teigen and Legend have two children: daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. They announced in August that Teigen was pregnant again.
Teigen battled complications with the pregnancy and spent several weeks on bed rest before she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding. In a Twitter message to her followers at the start of the month, Teigen shared the devastating news that the baby had not survived.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote.
“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she concluded her post.
The couple has been quiet on social media since that time.
Watch Legend’s performance below:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place