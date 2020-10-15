John Legend Dedicates Billboard Music Awards Performance To Chrissy Teigen

John Legend delivered a stirring rendition of “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, and dedicated the song to his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen.

It was Legend’s first performance since the couple lost their third child, a son they named Jack, following pregnancy complications.

“This is for Chrissy,” Legend said before launching into the emotional performance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The song’s message was clear:

We will never break

We will never break

Built on a foundation

Strong enough to stay

We will never break

As the water rises

And the mountains shake

Our love will remain

Teigen and Legend have two children: daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. They announced in August that Teigen was pregnant again.

Teigen battled complications with the pregnancy and spent several weeks on bed rest before she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding. In a Twitter message to her followers at the start of the month, Teigen shared the devastating news that the baby had not survived.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote.

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she concluded her post.

The couple has been quiet on social media since that time.

Watch Legend’s performance below: