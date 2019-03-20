John Legend Eats Salad For Breakfast For A Very Important Reason

Forget green eggs and ham ― John Legend goes straight for the leafy greens in the morning.

The singer and coach on “The Voice” recently revealed that he started eating salad for breakfast after he got some important health information from his doctor.

“My doctor told me that I needed more antioxidants in my diet because I had hereditary cholesterol issues, and he told me that adding vegetables was a good way to address it, so I started having something green with every meal,” Legend told People in an interview published Tuesday. “Breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images John Legend arrives at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14 in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old added that his family has a history of heart and cholesterol issues, so it was important to him to make a change right away.

Legend said it took his wife, Chrissy Teigen, a bit of time to adjust to seeing him eat greens “with a little vinaigrette” early in the morning.

“The shock has worn off, but when I started doing it she was like, ‘What are you doing?’” he said.

Teigen revealed some of Legend’s food preferences in February, when she photographed him for a hilarious “monthly milestone” update of the sort that parents of young children sometimes do.

The sign declared Legend to be “482 months old,” and noted that he likes chocolate and peanut butter and hates beets.

In addition to upgrading his diet, the singer recently revealed on Twitter that he’s started taking swimming lessons.