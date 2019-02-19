John Legend Says He Doesn't Get Much Input On Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Tweets

John Legend can’t take any credit for his wife Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter skills.

The 10-time Grammy winner appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, where he spoke about joining Season 16 of “The Voice” as a coach. But the host couldn’t resist asking Legend about his wife’s powerful ― and hilarious ― social media presence.

The conversation couldn’t have been more topical, as Teigen helped ignite a Twitter debate this week with journalist Yashar Ali, who has contributed freelance reporting to HuffPost, over the number of linens a couple should co-own. It turns out, Legend doesn’t get much input on the tweets, especially if they’re about him ― and there have been many.

“She runs some tweets by me, but she never runs the ones when she’s talking about me by me,” he said of Teigen, whom he called “funnier and cooler” than himself. “We’re next to each other on the couch and she’ll have this devilish look on her face, like she’s conniving some kind of devious plan.”

“Then the tweet will go out,” he continued. “And I just look at her, like, ‘That’s funny.’”

Later in the show, Legend took the stage for a powerful performance of his new single, “Preach.” Released last week, the song is an anthem about social issues affecting marginalized communities. Its accompanying video includes scenes of mass shootings, immigration and police brutality.