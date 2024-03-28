John Legend Shares 1 Thing He And Chrissy Teigen Do Monthly For Their Mental Health

During a sit-down conversation on Wednesday at the Voices of Beauty Summit in Los Angeles, the singer said that he and the cookbook author spend a night away from home at least once a month.
“Chrissy and I have committed to doing, like, a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids,” he said, explaining that they typically check into a hotel and enjoy a spa day.
“You gotta take that time for yourself and for your relationship, I think, if you’re in a partnership with someone, because if you don’t take those moments to reset ... then time can get away from you,” he later continued.
“I think you have to be intentional about having ‘me’ time or couple time, so you can focus on your mental health together, your relationship, all of that. And I think that’s important,” he added.
Legend and Teigen share four children: daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 1, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 9 months.
The celebrity couple — who, of course, are parents with resources to afford such a monthly getaway — make it a point to plan their mini-vacations, the “Voice” coach said on Wednesday.
“You have to plan it. You have to be mindful of it and intentional about it,” he said.
Teigen, who founded food and lifestyle brand Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, has been open about their journey as a couple.
Last month, she told host Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” that she was “unhinged” in the early years of her relationship with Legend. The two met on the set of one of the singer’s music videos in 2006 and wed in 2013.
Teigen said she “was so jealous and so unhinged” in those early years whenever Legend would dance with a female fan during a performance.
She recalled a time she was on set for his “Green Light” music video and how her now-husband had engaged in a conversation with a woman.
“Poor Anthony Mandler ― this was the director of it ― and I was sitting there watching the monitor and [Legend] was just simply talking to a girl,” she said, before revealing that she abruptly left the set and drove off.
“I just wasn’t well,” she added.
But Teigen then said that she’s now “great” about her husband’s interactions with fans.
“Honestly couldn’t care less,” she said, adding that she now views it as a “positive, fun, fan experience.”
