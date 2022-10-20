John Legend Explains Why He 'Wasn't A Great Partner' To Chrissy Teigen At First

John Legend often publicly shares his love and dedication to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, but the singer recently admitted he wasn’t always a good partner to the model.

The singer, who wrote his 2013 song “All of Me” about Teigen, told author Jay Shetty on his podcast “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” that he acted selfishly in the early days of their relationship.

“I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her,” he said in the episode posted Monday. “I was still selfish, I was in my mid-20s, still, you know, not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

Legend explained that he eventually reached a point in his relationship where he realized how much he loved Teigen and how important it was to become a better partner.

“When you stop being so selfish, when you think about — not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation — I think you just grow and you mature,” he said.

The EGOT winner then gushed about the things he loves about Teigen, such as her wittiness and sense of humor.

“I just value her more, and in awe of her more than I ever have been,” he said.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the City Harvest "Red Supper Club" gala on April 26 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Teigen and Legend met on the set of his 2006 song “Stereo.” The cookbook author often publicly talks about how well the two hit it off the day they met.

She told Cosmopolitan in 2014 that they “hooked up” after shooting the music video that day, but that they kept their relationship casual for a while after that.

“I let him be himself for a while,” she said.

The couple wed in 2013 in Lake Como, Italy. They have two children, Luna and Miles. In September 2020, Teigen and Legend shared that they lost an expected child they named Jack due to pregnancy complications.