Chrissy Teigen Thanks John Legend For Swoon-Worthy Move To Be With Her

John Legend is making a whole lot of husbands look bad. But his wife, “Bring the Funny” judge Chrissy Teigen, isn’t complaining.

Teigen explained Sunday that the R&B singer changed his travel plans to be with her, even though she was thousands of miles away from his scheduled destination.

Teigen wrote on Twitter that she was departing from her usual “schtick” of poking fun at her husband to thank him for switching his London-to-Washington, D.C., flight to fly home to Los Angeles. It was because “I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” she said, adding that the kindness “meant a lot.”

I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately. Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 27, 2019

She added that he had to “fly on his least favorite airline” to get home. “That is love,” she said.

AND he had to fly on his least favorite airline. That is love — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 27, 2019

Legend gladly accepted the gratitude.

“I love you my baby,” he wrote. “See you tonight.”

I love you my baby. See you tonight — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 27, 2019

Last month, Teigen and Legend, the parents of two, spent one day in Paris for their sixth anniversary. In one post, Teigen wrote: “Here’s to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg.”

Now that is love.