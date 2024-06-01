John Legend Reacts To Diddy's Abuse Allegations With An Urgent 2-Word Message

LOADING ERROR LOADING

During a conversation with CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour that premiered on the network on Thursday, the “All of Me” singer described feeling outraged after he read a November lawsuit by Combs’ ex-girlfriend, musician Cassie Ventura, which contained allegations of repeated physical and sexual abuse by Combs.

Disturbing surveillance video showing Combs violently assaulting Ventura in 2016 was released by CNN earlier this month.

“I was horrified by the allegations that I heard about Mr. Combs, and of course horrified by the video evidence that was released after that,” Legend said, referring to the suit and surveillance footage. “But I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out.”

When asked about the importance of people spreading awareness on domestic violence issues, the “Voice” coach said that he “absolutely” thinks instances of abuse should be “brought to light.”

Legend, who collaborated with Combs on a song for Combs’ 2023 album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” emphasized that it’s important to “believe women.”

“My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations,” he said, “and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women who are making these allegations, and make sure that they are heard, and that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.”

The “Used to Love U” singer said that the allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder are “shameful,” and that he wants “the best” for Ventura and Combs’ other accusers.

“I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims,” Legend said.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie photographed at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

The music mogul, whose on-again-off-again relationship with Ventura started in the early 2000s when he was 37 and she was 19, settled Ventura’s lawsuit against him one day after she filed it in November.

Days after the CNN video was made public, Combs posted a one-minute video on Instagram apologizing for his “inexcusable” behavior, and Ventura later took to social media to thank those who offered her love and support.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” she wrote on Instagram. “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

She later called on the public to “open your heart to believing victims the first time.”