John Legend pulled no punches when asked to comment on President Donald Trump and his recent racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore.

The singer-songwriter on Tuesday night called Trump a “racist prick” and “a piece of shit” in an impromptu West Hollywood sidewalk interview with TMZ.

“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of shit. He says piece of shit, shit all the time. That’s what he does,” said Legend. “We need to get him out of office.”

Check out the video here:

Asked what could be done to help Baltimore, which Trump over the weekend tweeted was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” Legend responded:

There’s a lot that can be done, it’s got over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking shit about our communities just because you’re a racist prick.

“Donald Trump is an evil fucking canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office,” Legend continued.

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, the model and cookbook author, have repeatedly taken aim at Trump since his election. In 2018, they donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union in honor of Trump’s 72nd birthday.