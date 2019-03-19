John Legend has called on President Donald Trump to stop tacitly winking at white supremacist rhetoric in the wake of Friday’s New Zealand mosques terror attack in which at least 50 people were killed.

“When people of such influence and such stature are endorsing such a hateful, evil ideology, it emboldens those who will go out and do something really evil and nasty, like what happened in New Zealand,” the singer said in a new interview with NowThis News.

Legend, who has previously slammed Trump as a “fucking embarrassment,” said Trump needed to apologize “for demonizing Muslims” and “brown people who have tried to come here and have a better life.”

And he agreed that white nationalism is a global threat (contrary to Trump’s claim following the attack) and said “a lot of the inspiration is coming from America right now and the American president.”