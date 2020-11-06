John Legend Sings 'Georgia On My Mind' As Biden Overtakes Trump In That State

Grammy-winning musician John Legend performed his heart out on “Georgia On My Mind” early Friday as votes for former Vice President Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in that state.

The election development left the Democratic challenger with potentially another viable avenue to the presidency; other battleground states, like Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania, were still counting votes as well.

A recount in Georgia can be requested if the margin between the rivals dips below half a percentage point in the end. But for a moment, Twitter had Georgia on its mind, thanks to Legend:

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

In love with this song 10× over😍 — ifeoluwa (@Bossyify) November 6, 2020

No one should sound this great at 5am. John Legend, thank you. That was awesome. And thank you Georgia. — Letitia Jefferson (@bird_letitia) November 6, 2020

Georgia On My Mind pic.twitter.com/SIXX6N6sQQ — victorhugo (@QueenBertRoyal) November 6, 2020

You are a real legend John 😂 — Mohsin Dasoo (@MohsinD10) November 6, 2020

Yes, cuz Georgia got me grinning from ear to ear right now. — Cantrice Montgomery (@Cantr8ce) November 6, 2020

