John Legend Sings 'Georgia On My Mind' As Biden Overtakes Trump In That State

Grammy-winning musician John Legend performed his heart out on “Georgia On My Mind” early Friday as votes for former Vice President Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in that state.
The election development left the Democratic challenger with potentially another viable avenue to the presidency; other battleground states, like Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania, were still counting votes as well.
A recount in Georgia can be requested if the margin between the rivals dips below half a percentage point in the end. But for a moment, Twitter had Georgia on its mind, thanks to Legend:
