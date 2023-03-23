John Legend Gives Hilarious Sex Advice To Parents On How To Keep Things ‘Hot’

John Legend isn’t a rookie when it comes to parenting three little ones with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, so it’s totally on brand that he’s offering up hilarious advice for fellow parents on how to keep their “sex life alive.”

Many parents struggle with finding creative ways to get personal time away from their kids, but the “All of Me” singer has a simple solution.

“Lock the door if you have kids,” the 44-year-old said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast Wednesday when asked about his secret to keeping things spicy in the bedroom.

“Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta lock the door,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the EGOT winner got candid about how he and Teigen, 37, keep the spark alive even when busy parenthood puts them “in a rut.”

Legend explained, “You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort.”

He continued, “I think that’s all important. You can’t take things for granted, especially if you’ve been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, do some things, do some fun things, make some romantic gestures.”

Just two months ago, the couple welcomed their third child, an adorable baby girl named Esti.

“The house is bustling, and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a cozy pic of the newborn with her two older siblings, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!?” the model continued. “We are in bliss.”

