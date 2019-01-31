Here's Video Proof That John Legend Is Wisely Learning To Swim

You go, John Legend.

The “Love Me Now” singer is seen taking a swimming lesson in a video posted Wednesday by wife Chrissy Teigen.

“So proud!!!” Teigen wrote on the Instagram clip, below.

In the snippet, the 40-year-old performer kicks across the width of a pool with his face submerged as an instructor watches.

Legend wrote on Twitter earlier this week that he “can’t really swim” and had begun taking lessons for the first time since he was 5. Fans applauded the move.

Maybe Legend’s plunge into swimming will inspire others to do the same.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning accounts for a third of all unintentional injury deaths globally, with about 360,000 deaths annually.