John Legend's Daughter Calling Him 'John' Is Hilariously Cute

John Legend has three words for his daughter, Luna, to remember: “I’m your dad.”

In a hilarious Instagram video shared by Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, Luna is seen carrying the family’s new puppy, Petey, to the singer, whom she’s clearly heard called by his first name before.

Instead of calling him “Dad,” Luna asks, “John, would you like to hold her?”

Teigen is in a fit of giggles behind the camera as a surprised Legend responds ― eyebrows raised ― with: “I’m not John. I’m your dad.”

The model and author frequently posts photos or videos of her home life ― often featuring her children ― on social media. In addition to sharing the cute moment with Luna this week, she shared the story of how Petey the poodle joined her family.

The canine was a rescue from the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, an animal day care that also rescues pets, which the family learned about via Ellen DeGeneres’ Instagram. Teigen tweeted at DeGeneres to thank her for “making us aware of this rescue pup family!!”