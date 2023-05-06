What's Hot

John Legend Takes Down Megyn Kelly Over Jab At Chrissy Teigen: 'She's Desperate'

"She can just shut up," said Legend after Kelly criticized Teigen over her dress at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner last weekend.
Ben Blanchet

John Legend brushed off Megyn Kelly’s “desperate” comments about his wife Chrissy Teigen after the ex-Fox News host ripped the model for her look at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner last weekend.

Kelly criticized Teigen for having “three minions” carry the train of her “nonexistent dress” as she disregarded the look on her self-titled show this week.

Legend, who has been married to Teigen for nearly a decade, chalked up Kelly’s comments to her desire for attention.

“She needs it after she got fired from Fox. She has to do what she can do to get attention,” said Legend of Kelly, who left Fox News for NBC News in 2017.

“She pissed all the conservatives off when she asked Trump a tough question so now she’s trying to figure out a way to win ’em back... She’s desperate... She can just shut up.”

Legend, who described his wife as “very loving” and down-to-earth, later laughed off a question over whether it’s “normal behavior” for someone to help carry the train of a dress.

″Why should she [feel bad for it],” said the “All of Me” singer.

Kelly wasn’t the only one to take aim at Teigen’s dress at the dinner.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), in a tweet on Sunday, asked “what in the world” Teigen wore to the event before the model got back at the embattled lawmaker.

“I’m all for some good shit talking but this is a legitimately great dress,” replied Teigen alongside a video of her and Legend smiling at the event.

