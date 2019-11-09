John Legend Rips Nikki Haley For Slamming Impeachment As 'Death Penalty' For Trump

Former ambassador to the Unite Nations Nikki Haley compared impeachment of President Donald Trump to the death penalty — and musician John Legend could not let her get away with that.
In a preview of an interview with CBS, Haley said that Trump does not deserve the “death penalty” — meaning impeachment, which she defined as “the death penalty for a public official.” She pointed to the rough transcript of the phone call to the Ukraine president in which Trump pressured him to launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son while Trump was withholding military aid. “There’s nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president,” Haley insisted.
Comparing the loss of a life to the loss of a job for corruption apparently got to Legend, who added that Haley had seemed like a “very bright person.”
It’s “not the death penalty,” Legend responded to Haley on Twitter. “It’s firing him [Trump} from the most important job in the country because he can’t be trusted with it. Real people are actually sentenced to death. This is not that.”
He called on Haley to own up to the fact that Trump is not “morally or intellectually fit for office.”
It was a big political day for Legend. He also took a stand in a Miami-Dade County courtroom Friday where he celebrated with 18 former felons whose voting rights were restored.
It was a big Twitter day for Haley, who was trending because of attacks by critics for both her death penalty stumble and assertions on CBS that Trump shouldn’t be impeached because he failed get what he wanted: Ukraine didn’t launch a Biden investigation because Trump couldn’t pull it off. The New York Times reported Thursday that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had actually scheduled an interview on CNN to announce the Biden investigation — though he was opposed to the baseless probe — because it was the only way he believed he could get the military aid being withheld by Trump. He was saved from making that announcement because Congress learned of the undelivered funds and pressed the White House to provide them, the Times reported.
Critics got a charge out of Haley’s definition of innocence.