John Legend Rips Nikki Haley For Slamming Impeachment As 'Death Penalty' For Trump

Former ambassador to the Unite Nations Nikki Haley compared impeachment of President Donald Trump to the death penalty — and musician John Legend could not let her get away with that.

In a preview of an interview with CBS, Haley said that Trump does not deserve the “death penalty” — meaning impeachment, which she defined as “the death penalty for a public official.” She pointed to the rough transcript of the phone call to the Ukraine president in which Trump pressured him to launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son while Trump was withholding military aid. “There’s nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president,” Haley insisted.

Comparing the loss of a life to the loss of a job for corruption apparently got to Legend, who added that Haley had seemed like a “very bright person.”

It’s “not the death penalty,” Legend responded to Haley on Twitter. “It’s firing him [Trump} from the most important job in the country because he can’t be trusted with it. Real people are actually sentenced to death. This is not that.”

He called on Haley to own up to the fact that Trump is not “morally or intellectually fit for office.”

This is a decision for the American people. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ARZtE028nH — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 8, 2019

It's not the death penalty. It's firing him from the most important job in the country because he can't be trusted with it. Real people are actually sentenced to death. This is not that. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 9, 2019

You seem like a very bright person. You obviously know he's not morally or intellectually fit for office. I wish you would admit it for the sake of the nation and your own credibility — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 9, 2019

It was a big political day for Legend. He also took a stand in a Miami-Dade County courtroom Friday where he celebrated with 18 former felons whose voting rights were restored.

So inspiring to watch returning citizens get their rights restored in Miami today! https://t.co/EmXGDva7KV — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2019

It was a big Twitter day for Haley, who was trending because of attacks by critics for both her death penalty stumble and assertions on CBS that Trump shouldn’t be impeached because he failed get what he wanted: Ukraine didn’t launch a Biden investigation because Trump couldn’t pull it off. The New York Times reported Thursday that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had actually scheduled an interview on CNN to announce the Biden investigation — though he was opposed to the baseless probe — because it was the only way he believed he could get the military aid being withheld by Trump. He was saved from making that announcement because Congress learned of the undelivered funds and pressed the White House to provide them, the Times reported.

Critics got a charge out of Haley’s definition of innocence.

Somebody tell Nikki Haley that if you walk into a bank with the intention of robbing it, and you ask for the money but they don't give it to you, that's STILL a damn crime.



It doesn't matter how "perfectly" you asked for it.



STILL. A. CRIME.#TrumpExtorted https://t.co/IacoPCfWDR — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 9, 2019

I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot at somebody, and Nikki Haley would acquit me of all charges because I missed. — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 9, 2019

So @NikkiHaley, will the US no longer charge a person with attempted bank robbery if the plan failed or no longer charge a person with attempted murder if the victim doesn’t die? Is this where our laws are now? Foolish woman. Trump must be held accountable for his crimes. — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) November 8, 2019

.@NikkiHaley Perhaps you should read the transcripts from those deposed. Attempted bribery, extortion & abuse of power are impeachable offenses. Further more it undermines our national security, Ukraine’s & our allies—all for pure personal political gain not for our nations good. — 💙Deb 🇺🇸 (@Deb4Democracy) November 8, 2019

Military aid withheld for months. And: https://t.co/FW1c6IjFJ5 — Edward G Robinson (@Post_Truth_Era) November 8, 2019

@NikkiHaley Yes, Trump tried to get foreign help with his 2020 election from five countries. illegal! He did this in 2016 with Russia. Trump is still trying to clear Russia from 2016 election interference. We have laws & a Constitution. If you can’t abide by that, sit down! — OMAPROUD (@OMAPROUD) November 8, 2019

Disqualifying for @NikkiHaley as any potential furture candidate for President if she does NOT recognize #AbuseOfPower for personal gain that threatened our #NationalSecurity as an impeachable offense — trudy gonzales #DemCastCA 🇺🇲 (@trudygonzales) November 9, 2019

Nikki Haley has no experience with airplanes or the airline industry but she gets $300,000 a year to sit on the board of Boeing.



Ukraine must investigate this! — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) November 9, 2019

trump isn’t the actual problem, people like Nikki Haley are https://t.co/h9m2QEzFn1 — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) November 9, 2019