John Legend Reveals Why He Was 'Hesitant To Share' Pregnancy Loss News

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Teigen announced she’s once again pregnant.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she said. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen continued. “Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Legend previously praised his “brave” wife for wanting to be transparent about the couple’s 2020 loss, which he called “a tragedy.”