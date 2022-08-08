John Legend Reveals Why He Was 'Hesitant To Share' Pregnancy Loss News

John Legend ― whose wife, model and author Chrissy Teigen, announced last week that she’s pregnant ― reflected in a new interview about publicly sharing the pain and grief that went with the couple’s pregnancy loss two years ago.
“I was hesitant to share it,” the singer told BBC’s Desert Island Discs in an interview published Sunday.
Legend and Teigen revealed in August 2020 that they were expecting their third child, and named him Jack. A few weeks later, they announced they’d experienced a miscarriage.
“I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people,” Legend told the BBC. “Way more people than anybody realizes go through this.”
“They told us they felt alone a lot of times,” he continued. “And us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone, and feel like there were other people going through it and there was a community of people going through it.”
Legend channeled his feelings into his work. The songs on his new album, he said, are about “coping with loss, grief and when you feel broken.”
He and Teigen also have tried to help other couples, though Legend said “it’s hard to try to comfort anyone that’s going through it.”
“There’s no real comfort,” he explained. “You’re always going to feel that loss. It kind of spreads over time ― so it doesn’t feel as heavy, over time ― but you’ll never forget it.”
Teigen and Legend, who are parents to daughter Luna and son Miles, shared an exciting family update last week.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Teigen announced she’s once again pregnant.
“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she said. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”
“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen continued. “Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
Legend previously praised his “brave” wife for wanting to be transparent about the couple’s 2020 loss, which he called “a tragedy.”
“But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other,” the “All of Me” crooner told The Guardian in May. “We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family.”