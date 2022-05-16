Parenting

John Legend Praises 'Brave' Chrissy Teigen For Sharing Pregnancy Loss Photos

“It was raw, sharing our experience,” the musician told The Guardian in a new interview.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

John Legend says the pregnancy loss he and Chrissy Teigen experienced nearly two years ago “tested” the couple ― though it also showed him how brave his wife is.

“It was a tragedy,” Legend said in an interview published Monday in The Guardian. “But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other. We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family.”

Legend and Teigen, parents to Luna and Miles, experienced the pregnancy loss in September 2020 after Teigen was diagnosed with a partial placental abruption and had to deliver at 20 weeks. The couple said they had named the baby Jack.

Legend attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 28, 2017.
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Legend attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 28, 2017.

The couple have been open about their fertility and pregnancy journeys in the past and shared their loss in personal photos.

“It was raw, sharing our experience,” Legend told The Guardian. “I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened.”

The photos ― like anything on the internet ― drew a polarizing response, but Legend said the couple were “amazed by the outpouring of love and support we felt.”

“We found out how many other families have gone through this,” he said. “It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone.”

Teigen, in an essay for Medium in October, explained why she wanted the photos taken and addressed the backlash.

Teigen and Legend attend the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on Nov. 12, 2018 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Teigen and Legend attend the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on Nov. 12, 2018 in New York City.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” the supermodel wrote at the time. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.”

“These photos are only for the people who need them,” she added. “The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen said in January she’d been sober for six months. She said in March that she’d been undergoing in vitro fertilization to become pregnant again.

