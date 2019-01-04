John Legend Shrugs Off Praise For Daring To Slam R. Kelly Over Assault Accusations

Musician John Legend said it was an “easy decision” to appear in a documentary series about a litany of sexual assault accusations against R. Kelly.

Legend shrugged off praise that it took courage:

To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Also I'm happy to support the work of people like my friends at @ALongWalkHome who have been speaking out on behalf of the survivors for a long time. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Legend, who appears in the final installment of “Surviving R. Kelly” on Saturday, spoke out against R. Kelly’s actions. Members of R. Kelly’s inner circle, his alleged victims and their family members were also featured on the program, but it was reportedly hard for Detroit author and filmmaker Dream Hampton to find any other musicians who would discuss the allegations on camera.

“When it comes to celebrities, it was incredibly difficult to get people who had collaborated with Kelly to come forward,” Hampton told the Detroit Free Press. “That makes John Legend even more of a hero for me.”

Hampton said she understood why many others didn’t come forward.

“It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy,” she said in an interview with Shadow and Act. “It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.”

As for Legend, Twitter showed him the love.

I didn’t know I could love you anymore than I already do, @chrissyteigen has a great man!! — Shantel Shivon (@ShantillyLace86) January 4, 2019

king — collin duddy (@LoboExplosivo) January 4, 2019

You're a good man. Don't ever forget that, John. Thank you. — Grandma Gretchen (@wechoosewisdom) January 4, 2019

R. Kelly has threatened to sue over the series. A New York City screening had to be evacuated last month after phoned-in gun threats.