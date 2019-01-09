John Legend Defends His R. Kelly Criticism After Photo With Weinstein Surfaces

Though he defended R. Kelly’s accusers in Lifetime’s new docuseries on the R&B artist’s alleged abuse, John Legend is now faced with defending himself.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user shared an old photo of Legend with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, asking for an explanation and adding, “I dont remember you publicly denouncing this man!!!”

In response, Legend said the image was taken well in advance of news of the Weinstein allegations for which the producer will be facing trial.

“I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world,” Legend tweeted Monday night. “Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he’s been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly.”

The photo was taken in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival when Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, posed with Weinstein.

It wasn’t until October of the following year that the producer would be accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

In a second tweet, Legend told his critics to back off instead of digging through the past, writing, “If y’all wanna cape for R and discount all these women’s stories, just say it.”

“Don’t bring up some old pics of me and somebody else.”

The new Lifetime tell-all, “Surviving R. Kelly,” reveals the stories of multiple women who claim to have been abused emotionally and sexually by the artist who’s encounters allegedly include sex acts with minors.

After being one of just a few celebs who made an appearance in the series, Legend took to Twitter to again affirm his support for the women, emphasizing that he believes them and doesn’t “give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist.”