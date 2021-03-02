John Legend Recalls How 'Star Search' Crushed His Dreams, Improved His Wardrobe

John Legend, Mr. EGOT himself, got rejected by the popular TV talent show of his youth.

Legend, a coach on “The Voice,” told his startling tale to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Monday.

The R&B singer recalled that he “so badly” wanted to be on “Star Search,” which featured the likes of Beyoncé and Britney Spears in its original 1983-95 run with Ed McMahon as host.

Legend said a local mall near Dayton, Ohio, had a local “Star Search” competition, in which the winner’s tape would be sent to the nationally televised “Star Search.” Legend won. His tape was submitted.

“I never got a call back, so that was that,” he said. “But I did get a $500 shopping spree at the new mall, and I bought a lot of clothes so I was happy.”

His show business aspirations worked out, too. The singer, composer and producer, 42, has won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony ― the rare EGOT ― for his talents.