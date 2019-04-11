John Legend Burns GOP Lawmaker: 'Bro. Please Tell Me You're Not This Dumb'

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who became a social media laughingstock over a failed attempt at a “gotcha” moment during a hearing with former Secretary of State John Kerry, is getting laughed at all over again.
Massie on Thursday doubled down on his bizarre attempt to accuse Kerry of practicing “pseudoscience” because he has a political science degree.
He tweeted:
But instead of questioning Kerry’s education, Twitter critics are questioning Massie’s intelligence.
Singer John Legend fired back:
Others also piled on: