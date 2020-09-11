ENTERTAINMENT

John Legend Crashes Virtual Dates And Serenades The Hopeful Singles

The singer played guest host and Cupid on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Meet John Legend, matchmaker.

As guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer noted that he missed the attention of fans at concerts during the pandemic. So he filled the void by crashing virtual dates and serenading the hopeful singles. (Fast-forward to 3:45 below.)

It’s a pretty charming segment, and Legend masterfully improvised songs inspired by the dates’ conversations about getting run over by a car and twerking your life away in Atlanta.

“If it goes further, we’re going to have you sing at our ceremony,” one half of a potential couple tells Legend.

“I’m available for weddings but I will say, I’m very expensive,” Legend replied.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
