John Legend Crashes Virtual Dates And Serenades The Hopeful Singles

Meet John Legend, matchmaker.

As guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer noted that he missed the attention of fans at concerts during the pandemic. So he filled the void by crashing virtual dates and serenading the hopeful singles. (Fast-forward to 3:45 below.)

It’s a pretty charming segment, and Legend masterfully improvised songs inspired by the dates’ conversations about getting run over by a car and twerking your life away in Atlanta.

“If it goes further, we’re going to have you sing at our ceremony,” one half of a potential couple tells Legend.

“I’m available for weddings but I will say, I’m very expensive,” Legend replied.

