'Daily Show' Guest Host John Leguizamo Spots Trump's Awkward Melania Moment

Actor John Leguizamo began his week as guest host of “The Daily Show” by spotting an awkward moment at Donald Trump’s weekend rally.

The former president is under investigation over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, allegedly to keep silent about an affair. At his rally, Trump denied having an affair, insulted her looks and claimed he “never liked” her.

Advertisement

“That wouldn’t be the one,” he said, then appeared to catch himself. “There is no ‘one.’ We have a great first lady.”

Leguizamo shook his head as he came back on camera.

“Wow. Nice save, bro,” he said sarcastically. “You can actually see his brain try to turn the car around that his mouth was driving.”

Then he broke out his admittedly awful impression of Trump.

“I didn’t have an affair and I never had an affair and I actually never had sex, did you know that? I’m a virgin and the best and biggest virgin ever,” he said.

See more in his Monday night monologue... including a second attempt at his Trump impression: