John Leguizamo Names The 3 Movies He Regrets Turning Down

"I had my reasons," the actor said. "I mean, they're stupid, but I had my reasons."
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Actor John Leguizamo attends the premiere of 'Ride Along' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 13, 2014, in Hollywood, California.
Actor John Leguizamo attends the premiere of ‘Ride Along’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 13, 2014, in Hollywood, California.
Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images

John Leguizamo has a few regrets when it comes to roles he’s turned down over his decades in Hollywood.

In an interview with Business Insider last week, the actor named turning down “The Devil Wears Prada,” where he says he was offered “the Stanley Tucci part,” as one of his major errors.

“Also ‘Happy Feet,’ the Robin Williams part. And “‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ the Vince Vaughn part,” Leguizamo said. “I had my reasons. I mean, they’re stupid, but I had my reasons.”

“For ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ it was because they were paying them $20 million and they were going to pay me scale,” he said. “I felt dissed, and they probably weren’t dissing me, but I felt dissed.”

Leguizamo attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Leguizamo attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Fury/VF22 via Getty Images

Leguizamo explained, “Sometimes when you’re a person of color, you’re so used to being dissed that you think you’re being dissed, and sometimes you’re not being dissed. So that’s what happens, and you have to go to a lot of therapy to fix that.”

But he turned down “Happy Feet” for other reasons.

“I had done ‘Ice Age,’” he said. “I was going, ‘I don’t want to be doing all these ice movies.’ Such a stupid reason. But it seemed logical to me at the moment, and then I lost out on millions.”

While many actors regret the movies they haven’t done, others are regretful for roles they did take on that didn’t end up working out.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she should’ve taken the advice of her good friend, Adele, and passed on the 2016 movie “Passengers,” which she starred in opposite Chris Pratt.

“Adele told me not to do it!” the Oscar winner exclaimed in an interview with The New York Times in 2022. “She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

