“The Daily Show” guest host John Leguizamo is all for the prospect of former Vice President Mike Pence testifying about former President Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 election result.

On Wednesday, the actor aired news reports saying how Pence may be forced to tell a grand jury about his private conversations with Trump in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence, including when Trump reportedly berated Pence and called him names for refusing to go along with the insurrectionist scheme.

Advertisement

“Don’t make Pence say all the names that Trump called him. Yo, that could take weeks. These jury members have families to go home to,” Leguizamo joked.

“Although as a viewer, it’s something I’d like to see actually,” he admitted.

Leguizamo then donned a wig and, as Pence, imagined the mocking monikers he was given by Trump.