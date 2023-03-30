What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Pathetic' Trump Over 'Saddest Damn Thing' Ever Posted

These Florida Parents Want An Important Movie About Racism Banned From The Classroom

Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Trump Overturns 2024

Fox Host Calls George Santos A Liar To His Face, Tells Him To Stay In Congress Anyway

The Only Good Friends Howard Schultz Could Find In Washington Were Republicans

Stephen Colbert Busts Kevin McCarthy For 'Dumb' Move In Standoff With Biden

Judge In Alex Murdaugh Trial Speaks Out For First Time Post-Sentencing

Kentucky GOP Lawmakers Override Veto Of Extreme Anti-Transgender Legislation

'Real Housewives' Star Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling

Former Starbucks CEO Really Hates Being Called A 'Billionaire' By Bernie Sanders

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Getting Trolled For Posting ‘Nasty’ Bathroom Food Pics

West Virginia Bans Marriage For Children Age 15 Or Younger

EntertainmentDonald TrumpMike Pence the daily show

'Daily Show' Guest Host John Leguizamo Imagines Pence's Trump Testimony

The actor said that "as a viewer" there was one thing he'd like to see.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” guest host John Leguizamo is all for the prospect of former Vice President Mike Pence testifying about former President Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 election result.

On Wednesday, the actor aired news reports saying how Pence may be forced to tell a grand jury about his private conversations with Trump in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence, including when Trump reportedly berated Pence and called him names for refusing to go along with the insurrectionist scheme.

“Don’t make Pence say all the names that Trump called him. Yo, that could take weeks. These jury members have families to go home to,” Leguizamo joked.

“Although as a viewer, it’s something I’d like to see actually,” he admitted.

Leguizamo then donned a wig and, as Pence, imagined the mocking monikers he was given by Trump.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community