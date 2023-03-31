‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him

“Daily Show” guest host John Leguizamo got his audience on its feet for the news that Donald Trump had been indicted in the Stormy Daniels case.
Then, the actor used one of the ex-president’s most infamous quotes against him.
“That’s right,” he said. “Lady Justice grabbed Trump by the pussy.”
But he also kept things in perspective.
“Let this be a lesson to all you kids out there, OK?” he said. “If you commit fraud to cover up an affair with a porn star, the law will catch up to you... after like 7 years and a full term as president.”
See more in his Thursday night monologue: