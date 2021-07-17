'Warrior' John Lewis Remembered And Celebrated One Year After His Death

Civil rights icon and veteran congressman John Lewis was remembered and celebrated on Saturday, a year to the day since his death on July 17, 2020.

Senior lawmakers and members of Lewis’ family gathered in California for the christening of the USNS John Lewis, a Navy ship named after the late Georgia Democrat.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the christening that it was “fitting that we honor John Lewis with this formidable ship.“

“John Lewis was a warrior,” she said. “One of the mottos of the Navy is ‘semper fortis’ — always courageous — and John Lewis was indeed always courageous.”

🇺🇸"It's fitting that we honor John Lewis with this formidable ship, because John Lewis was a warrior. One of the mottos of the Navy is 'Semper Fortis' — Always Courageous, and John Lewis was indeed always courageous."-@SpeakerPelosi, at the Christening of the USNS John Lewis 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ytv8mOTzOQ — VoteVets (@votevets) July 17, 2021

Honored to be a part of the official congressional delegation for the christening of the USS John Lewis #gapol pic.twitter.com/5BTzmU3d4l — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) July 17, 2021

Proud and excited to be part of the Congressional Delegation in San Diego for the Christening Ceremony for the USNS John Lewis, exactly one year after his passing. pic.twitter.com/hWQGw8CQr9 — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) July 17, 2021

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also marked the anniversary of Lewis’ death by calling on Congress to enact legislation protecting voting rights — a cause that Lewis dedicated much of his life to.

Biden said in a statement that Lewis, on his deathbed, had beseeched him to “remain focused on the unfinished work — his life’s work — of healing and uniting this nation.”

That work includes “continuing the cause that John was willing to give his life for: protecting the sacred right to vote,” Biden said. “Not since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s have we seen such unrelenting attacks on voting rights and the integrity of our elections.”

Days before he died one year ago today, Jill and I spoke with John Lewis for the last time. He asked us to remain focused on the unfinished work – his life’s work – of healing and uniting this nation. With John’s spirit guiding us, we must be unafraid and never give up. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2021

Many luminaries, including former President Barack Obama, paid tribute to Lewis on Saturday.

“John Lewis and C.T. Vivian loved this country so much that they risked their lives so that it might live up to its promise,“ Obama said. Vivian, another civil rights leader, ﻿died on the same day as Lewis last year.

“They gave all of themselves to the cause of freedom and justice, and inspired generations to follow their example. Now it’s up to us to continue the work,” Obama said.

John Lewis and C.T. Vivian loved this country so much that they risked their lives so that it might live up to its promise. They gave all of themselves to the cause of freedom and justice, and inspired generations to follow their example. Now it’s up to us to continue the work. pic.twitter.com/LZNQHqIUAo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2021

A year ago we lost a national hero, and I lost a friend and parishioner. John Lewis spent his life fighting to ensure our country lived up to its founding creed, and I’m so honored for the opportunity to carry on his legacy. pic.twitter.com/fkM6ACh4Na — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 17, 2021

Last year a nation lost a leader, hero, and activist in John Lewis. Every single day I find myself missing my mentor and friend, and will forever pull inspiration from his towering legacy. pic.twitter.com/zv4avp31Pk — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 17, 2021

A year ago today, we lost Congressman John Lewis. As we celebrate the king of good trouble—his legacy of perseverance; his ability to find moments of joy and lightness in the midst of real struggle—we should also recommit ourselves to building the future he envisioned. pic.twitter.com/07nbvnBh9i — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 17, 2021

John Lewis taught us that when we see something that is not right, not just, not fair, we have to do something. He taught us not to lose hope—that this is the struggle of many lifetimes. He taught us to get in #GoodTrouble.



One year already. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/O94KTlt76H — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 17, 2021

In Nashville, where a young Lewis led nonviolent civil rights protests in the 1960s, a marker for a new “Rep. John Lewis Way” was unveiled and hundreds joined in a march to pay tribute to the late congressman.

Several other vigils and events honoring Lewis were planned in Washington, D.C., and in cities across the country.

Lewis died last year at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.