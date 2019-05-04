Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) would tell the late Martin Luther King Jr. that President Donald Trump is “a racist” who “doesn’t understand the meaning of your life and the significance of the civil-rights movement” if the civil-rights icon was still alive today.

The congressman also revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine that he’d tell King that “we have come a distance, we have made some progress, but we still have a great distance to go before we lay down the burden of racism.”

Lewis, 79, was himself a civil rights leader who marched alongside King in Selma, Alabama, in 1965. He indicated in the interview that he’d felt more hopeful back then than he does now:

“Yeah, I was very hopeful when we were marching across that bridge. I was very, very hopeful when we were sitting in or speaking at the March on Washington. But we cannot lose hope.”

Lewis described King as “my friend, my mentor” and “like a big brother” in a series of memorable tweets to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2017.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was my friend, my mentor; he was like a big brother. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

Dr. King taught us to recognize the dignity and worth of every human being. He was the moral compass of our nation. #IHaveADream — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

He gave his life for us. pic.twitter.com/tKtk0fvY6J — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

We honor Dr. King’s legacy through service to our community and adherence to the philosophy & discipline of nonviolence #MLKDay #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/URVlDGT2Yq — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

Our nation has at times created & enforced unjust laws. It is up to people of conscience to expose such injustice through nonviolent means. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

Lewis has previously claimed that Trump was not a “legitimate” president and that being racist “must be” in his DNA. He boycotted the 2017 opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum because Trump would be in attendance.