Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

The Georgia congressman said he will continue to serve as he begins his plan for treatment.

Rep. John Lewis, the Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon, announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with, and is undergoing treatment for, stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I have been in some kind of fight ― for freedom, equality, basic human rights ― for nearly my entire life,” Lewis said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

