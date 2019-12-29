Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. John Lewis, the Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon, announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with, and is undergoing treatment for, stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I have been in some kind of fight ― for freedom, equality, basic human rights ― for nearly my entire life,” Lewis said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
