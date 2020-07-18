Civil Rights Titan Rep. John Lewis Hailed As America's Conscience

America’s heart broke Friday night with news of the death of Rep. John Lewis. Lawmakers, mayors, actors, hip-hoppers and the mighty and the ordinary from Alabama and Georgia to New York and California hailed the courageous lion of civil rights who never gave up his fight and his hope, and never lost his love.
Lewis’s “goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“Make good trouble, necessary trouble. Seek justice,” tweeted Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall Woodfin, quoting the Georgia Democrat. “Rep. John Lewis, the conscience of Black America, has already given us our marching orders. It’s our duty to press onward. Rest well, hero.”
Lewis’s last words in March to the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, a leader of the Poor People’s Campaign, were: “Keep the fight going.”