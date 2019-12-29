Heartfelt Support Pours In For Rep. John Lewis As He Vows To Fight Cancer

Constituents, lawmakers and citizens across the nation poured out their hearts to support Sen. John Lewis (D-Ga.) Sunday after the civil rights legend revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I have been in some kind of fight ― for freedom, equality, basic human rights ― for nearly my entire life,” Lewis said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”
He vowed to fight again and remained hopeful — as did a legion of admirers.
Barack Obama hailed the congressman’s “incomparable will to fight. I know he’s got a lot more of that left in him,” before adding “Praying for you, my friend.”
Sen Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said Lewis has “been up the rough side of the mountain many times before, and his battle with pancreatic cancer is no different. Our nation is praying for you, John.”
If there’s “anyone with the strength and courage to fight this, it’s you, John,” tweeted former President Bill Clinton.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Lewis a “moral compass for our nation,” one that needs his “grace, grit and integrity ... now more than ever.”
Other reactions poured in from celebrities, politicians, media figures and more.