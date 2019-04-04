COMEDY

John Lithgow Documents 'Crazy' Era Of 'Dumpty' Trump In Verse

The “3rd Rock From The Sun” star previewed his upcoming Trump-themed poetry book on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Actor John Lithgow is trying to make sense of the Trump era with poetry.

The star of Netflix’s “The Crown” is releasing a collection of President Donald Trump-themed poems in October. The title: Dumpty: The Age Of Trump In Verse.

Lithgow revealed on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that his poems were “a kind of chronicle of the last crazy two years.”

He wrote them in real time, as events unfurled.

Lithgow, who appears in Broadway show “Hillary and Clinton,” previewed one of his poems for Colbert. It centered on the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Check out the interview here:

