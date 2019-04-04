John Lithgow Documents 'Crazy' Era Of 'Dumpty' Trump In Verse

Actor John Lithgow is trying to make sense of the Trump era with poetry.

Lithgow revealed on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that his poems were “a kind of chronicle of the last crazy two years.”

He wrote them in real time, as events unfurled.

Lithgow, who appears in Broadway show “Hillary and Clinton,” previewed one of his poems for Colbert. It centered on the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.