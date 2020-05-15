John Lithgow Taunts Rudy Giuliani, 'Trumpty Dumpty' Donald Trump With Book Of Poems

John Lithgow is once again getting poetic with his taunting of President Donald Trump.

The actor previewed two poems from his upcoming book, “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted A Crown: Verses For A Despotic Age” ― the follow-up to his 2019 tome, “Dumpty: The Age Of Trump In Verse” ― on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The titular poem poked fun at Trump’s regal ambitions, while another poem titled “Rabid Rudy” mocked Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, whom Lithgow has previously portrayed on the “Late Show” to great comedic effect.

Check out the clip here: