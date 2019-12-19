John Lithgow Nails It With Another Off-The-Rails Rudy Giuliani Impression

Actor John Lithgow reprised his role as Rudy Giuliani to great comic effect on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Lithgow, portraying Donald Trump’s personal attorney, spread bonkers conspiracy theories and ranted about the president’s impeachment in the bit.

“Bombshell” star Lithgow as Giuliani kicked off the interview with host Stephen Colbert in the worst way when he dismissed Colbert’s statement that it was “good” to see him as a “complete lie.”

And it got even weirder from there.

Check out the clip here: