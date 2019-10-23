John Lithgow’s Rudy Giuliani Impression Is Just Wild

Actor John Lithgow jumped into character as Rudy Giuliani, attorney to President Donald Trump, to debut a wild impression of the lawyer on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Lithgow as the former New York mayor guzzled wine (his “research department”), donned an astronaut’s helmet and spread conspiracy theories about aliens, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the spoof interview with host Stephen Colbert.

“I’m not falling into that proof trap,” the star of Netflix’s “The Crown” fired back when Colbert asked him to back up one of his bonkers claims.

