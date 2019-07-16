John Mayer Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Asks How He's Still Single

Singer John Mayer just scored big points for self-awareness in an Instagram exchange with a fan on Monday.

The “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer posted a black and white photo of himself playing guitar, generating several compliments. (See below.)

“Beautiful! How are you still single?” commented one fan.

Mayer, whose extensive dating past is preserved for posterity on the internet, replied: “Google me.”

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift (whom he accused of writing the song “Dear John” about him) and Jennifer Aniston have all been linked to Mayer. And a 2010 Playboy interview did him no favors on the relationship front. He called bedroom time with Jessica Simpson “sexual napalm.” In a line about interracial dating, he said: “My dick is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a fuckin’ David Duke cock. I’m going to start dating separately from my dick.”

Just recently, the world discovered who he won’t be dating: Kourtney Kardashian. Mayer shot down rumors that he was after the reality show family member, and suggested the Kardashians themselves might have fueled the rumor.