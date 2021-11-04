HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Getty Images/The Laundress/HuffPost John Mayer's new detergent collaboration with The Laundress is now available online.

If you’ve ever wanted to know what John Mayer’s clothing smells like, today’s your lucky day. The singer-songwriter and Grammy award winner loves laundry day and with his newly released second collaboration with the New York-based cleaning products company The Laundress, you’ll look forward to what many consider a time-consuming chore, too.

A follow-up to his first laundry detergent with The Laundress, called “Out West,” his new scent “Way Out West” contains notes of amyris, neroli, black pepper, musk and woods, all hand-picked by Mayer. The all-purpose stain-removing detergent comes in a 16-ounce bottle and provides about 32 washes.

But for days when you just don’t feel like washing an entire load of laundry and can spare a few more days, the “Way Out West” Fabric Fresh will be your new best friend. Simply spray your clothes with it to remove odors and give them that “just did laundry” fresh scent without ever having to open your washing machine. It’s specifically designed for everyday clothing, dry clean items, shoes and articles that aren’t machine washable, like leather jackets and suits.

The Laundress/HuffPost John Mayer's second collaboration with The Laundry features a new scent, two new cleaning products and a gift box.

We know you’ve got a friend (ahem, “a friend”) who’s a John Mayer fan, and the holidays are coming, so you may want to consider the also-very-new gift set, which comes with the detergent, fabric freshener and a sleek recyclable gift box.

Like all of the other products by The Laundress, Mayer’s collection is also plant-based, bottled using post-consumer recycled material and shipped in 100% recycled paper boxes and fill.