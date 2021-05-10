John Mulaney And Anna Marie Tendler Are Divorcing After 6 Years Together

After more than six years of marriage, John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler have called it quits.

Tendler, an artist and author, announced the split Monday in a statement released to People via a representative. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” she said in the statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney’s spokesman confirmed the report in a statement to New York Post’s Page Six.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” the rep added.

Tendler famously declared she would marry Mulaney in 2010 shortly after the couple met while on a group vacation on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The couple tied the knot in July 2014 in upstate New York. Four years later, Mulaney posted a series of photos to his Instagram account that included a sheet of paper on which Tendler had written her prediction.

Mulaney plans to return to the stage Monday night in “John Mulaney: From Scratch,” his first stand-up show since completing rehab.

All five performances at New York’s City Winery are sold out.