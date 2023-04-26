What's Hot

The One Thing You Can Do To Truly Help A Grieving Friend

33 Products That’ll Help Get You Through TSA Faster

Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern To Join Harvard University

'Means So Much': Mattel Introduces First Barbie With Down Syndrome

Opinion: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Is Dangerously Trying To Troll His Way To Relevance

25 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 9-Year-Olds

The Best Wayfair Way Day 2023 Deals To Take Advantage Of Now

The 1 Thing Parents Should Do Before Their Next Flight With Kids

Wayfair's Annual Way Day Sale Has Serious Deals On Outdoor Furniture

22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

U.S. To Send Nuclear Ballistic Submarines To Korean Peninsula For First Time In 40 Years

Bernie Sanders Reveals His Decision On 2024 Presidential Bid

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelJohn Mulaney

John Mulaney Riffs On His Stay-Sober Stint In Jimmy Kimmel's Guesthouse

The stand-up comedian fondly reminisced with Kimmel about living on the talk show host's property after rehab.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Comedian John Mulaney describes Jimmy Kimmel as his “sugar daddy” for making his stay at the late night host’s guesthouse so cushy. (Watch the video below.)

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his new Netflix comedy special, Mulaney recalled a not-so-funny time when he was “between lives” in 2021.

He had completed rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction, followed by a stint in a sober living environment. He then took up Kimmel on his repeated offer to house anyone in their social circle who needed a place to stay.

Kimmel said it was as if he had adopted a son.

“But I was treated so well — I never saw you,” Mulaney countered.

There were indeed perks to crashing at Kimmel’s pad.

“I’d wake up and there’d be a basket with bagels,” Mulaney said. “He was like my sugar daddy. I’d wake up, and there’d be money for the day [to] go buy an outfit.”

A “restaurant-quality espresso machine” made the mornings easier, but the exercise bike proved challenging, Mulaney said. The stand-up comic, who has a 1-year-old son with actor Olivia Munn, said he was still smoking heavily and had to squeeze into the Peloton shoes of Kimmel’s wife, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” executive producer Molly McNearney.

Elsewhere in their chat Tuesday, the two discussed the star-studded intervention that TV personality Seth Meyers and others arranged to get Mulaney on the path to recovery.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community