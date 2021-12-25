John Mulaney Adorably Riffs On Photo Of Baby Son With Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their baby son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on Friday ― and comedian Mulaney couldn’t resist a few jokes.

Sharing a photo of their newborn, who reportedly arrived last month, Mulaney wrote on Instagram: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

In her own insta post, Munn called the lad “my Golden Ox baby,” a likely reference to Malcolm’s 2021 birth year in Chinese astrology.

In September, the former “Saturday Night Live” writer and sometimes guest host Mulaney announced on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he and the “Love Wedding Repeat” star Munn were expecting.

“You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself,” he told Meyers. Mulaney was initially referring to an intervention attended by Meyers to help Mulaney combat a cycle of addiction.

Munn and Mulaney met years earlier at Meyers’ wedding and began dating in the spring in Los Angeles, Mulaney said. Their Instagrams do not appear to include photos of each other, and their photo shares of the baby do not mention one another.

