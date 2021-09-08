John Mulaney Says He And Olivia Munn Are Expecting Baby In Intense Interview

The two began dating in the spring in Los Angeles, he said. They originally met at Meyers’ 2013 wedding.

Munn, who starred in Netflix’s “Love Wedding Repeat,” was previously in a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Mulaney recently split with wife Anna Marie Tendler in a tumultuous year that included stints in rehab for cocaine addiction, a Halloween guest host gig on his old show “Saturday Night Live,” and an intervention attended by Meyers and other concerned friends. “So many funny people and no one did bits,” Mulaney cracked.

Shifting to serious mode, Mulaney later told Meyers: “You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself.”

Mulaney’s humor-laced confessional is a can’t-miss. Watch the whole thing above.