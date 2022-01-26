John Mulaney Shares Photos Of His Son With Olivia Munn For A Very Sweet Occasion

John Mulaney can’t get enough of his “tiny man.”

The “Comeback Kid” comedian celebrated his son Malcolm’s 2-month birthday on Tuesday with a carousel of sweet photos on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months,” he wrote on Instagram. “Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”

Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn welcomed their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November.

Munn was in one of the photos Mulaney posted for Malcolm’s birthday, which showed the couple embracing with their backs towards the camera.

Mulaney posted about his son for the first time in December to announce his birth. Munn shared a similar post on the same day.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Mulaney said in the Christmas Eve post. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

Munn and the former “Saturday Night Live” writer first met in 2013 at Seth Meyer’s wedding.

Mulaney was previously married to artist Anna Marie Tendler. The couple began dating in 2010 and were married from 2014 until their shocking split in May 2021. Tendler and the comedian confirmed they were divorcing in separate statements, just months after Mulaney checked into rehab for substance abuse.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement shared with People magazine at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”