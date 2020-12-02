John Mulaney Was Stoked That Secret Service 'Opened A File' On Him

The comedian said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday that a gag he told about the Roman statesman on “Saturday Night Live” prompted an investigation by President Donald Trump’s security detail.

“I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke,” Mulaney said. “And I have to say, am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”

Mulaney noted that he did not mention Trump in the bit but said it was an “elliptical reference to him.” In one of the last in-studio “SNL” episodes before the pandemic took hold, guest host Mulaney said Caesar was such “a powerful maniac” that the senators stabbed him to death. “That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now,” he quipped.

John Mulaney "jokes" it would be interesting if President Trump was stabbed to death by Senators just like Julius Caesar pic.twitter.com/usD10jsnl4 — PG Howie (@PGHowie2) March 1, 2020

Mulaney said the Secret Service official who contacted him was understanding but also asked if he’d ever posted any online rants or a manifesto against Trump. “I said, ‘No, I have bad writing habits. I could never pound out a manifesto.’”

Mulaney was told that he was cleared by the Secret Service, but the apartment where he chose to quarantine might have raised a few eyebrows.

Watch the full interview: