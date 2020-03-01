“Saturday Night Live” pulled off a zany LaGuardia Airport mock musical that included a star turn by actor Jake Gyllenhaal playing a plane passenger who loves to be checked out by TSA agents.

In a kind of homage to his earlier “Diner Lobster” and “Bodega Bathroom” sketches former “SNL” writer and host of the night John Mulaney launched the wacky ride when Pete Davidson questionably asked for sushi at the trashy, but very pricey, food shop in the airport.

The “Nightcrawler” star did a parody of “Defying Gravity” (“You can tell that I enjoy security”) from “Wicked,” playing the guy who shows up for his flight in pajamas for easy agent access.

Bowen Yang hit the racism swirling around the coronavirus scare. “Profiled Asian — no I wasn’t in ‘Parasite.’ I know the virus is bad, but it’s coming from Italy, too,” he crooned in a spoof of “Suddenly Seymour.”

David Byrne capped it all off leading the crew singing: “We’re on a plane to nowhere.”

Check it out in the video up top.

Gyllenhaal has been part of the wild children’s musical comedy special “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch,” which debuted on Netflix last Christmas Eve. Check it out here: