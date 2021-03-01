John Oliver on Sunday called scandal-ridden New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “famously unpleasant” and compared him to perhaps the world’s most authoritarian regime. (Watch the video below.)

He also said the Democratic state leader was a “colossal asshole.”

On “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver drilled into Cuomo, who’s accused of sexual harassment and underreporting deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic.

Of the charge that Cuomo concealed data on COVID-19 fatalities after allowing infected patients back into nursing homes, Oliver said: “You’d expect that less from a transparent democracy and more from an authoritarian regime like North Korea, which to this day has yet to report a single case of coronavirus.”

Oliver also chastised Cuomo, a former media darling, for cluelessness in the face of a second allegation that he initiated unwanted sex talk with a female aide. On the day the accuser’s account was published, Cuomo joked about vaccinating New York state Sen. Leroy Comrie in a delicate place.

“I get to select the part of the anatomy where I do the vaccine, and you’ll be surprised — or maybe not — when you see the part of the anatomy that I pick,” Cuomo joked in a video Oliver showed.

“Is it his penis, Andrew? Are you going to vaccinate him in the penis?” Oliver asked facetiously, per The Daily Beast. “Because to be honest, I would actually be surprised if you wanted to vaccinate him in the penis. The vein is hard to find, practitioners generally recommend the non-dominant arm, and also, what the fuck is wrong with you?”

Oliver ripped Cuomo for his “glee” in embracing public adulation for his news conferences early in the pandemic and for endorsing the fan term Cuomosexual ― “the only sexual orientation, by the way, it is completely acceptable to discriminate against,” Oliver cracked, per Mediaite.