CORONAVIRUS

John Oliver Exposes How People In Debt Keep Getting Screwed -- And How To Fix it

The "Last Week Tonight" host says bankruptcy isn't set up to help those who need it.

John Oliver warned on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” that there could be a looming wave of bankruptcy filings once pandemic-related financial aid programs come to an end. 

And many of those who file for bankruptcy will find out the hard way that the system wasn’t set up to help them ― not to mention the social stigma that will face those who go through the process ― which inspired him to break out his impression of Julianne Moore in “Magnolia”: 

Oliver said there was a way to reform the system; however, retaining the filibuster in the Senate means it almost certainly won’t happen:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Coronavirus John Oliver Bankruptcy