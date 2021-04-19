John Oliver Exposes How People In Debt Keep Getting Screwed -- And How To Fix it

John Oliver warned on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” that there could be a looming wave of bankruptcy filings once pandemic-related financial aid programs come to an end.
And many of those who file for bankruptcy will find out the hard way that the system wasn’t set up to help them ― not to mention the social stigma that will face those who go through the process ― which inspired him to break out his impression of Julianne Moore in “Magnolia”:
Oliver said there was a way to reform the system; however, retaining the filibuster in the Senate means it almost certainly won’t happen:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter