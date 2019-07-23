ENTERTAINMENT

John Oliver Reveals That Beyoncé-'The Lion King' Conspiracy Theory Is True

The "Last Week Tonight" host confirmed speculation about a promo photo of the cast.

John Oliver is spilling the beans about Beyoncé and “The Lion King.”

The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” who voices Zazu in the remake of the Disney classic, has confirmed Queen Bey’s image was later edited into this cast photo:

Beyoncé voices Nala in the movie.

“Yeah, she wasn’t there,” Oliver told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Friday.

“If you look at my face, I look really intimated,” he continued. “And that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I’m about to be put into a photo with Beyoncé.”

After all, Oliver is well known for his fanboying of the star. 

Check out the clip here:

