‘The Planet’s On F**king Fire!’ Bill Nye, John Oliver Burn GOP On Climate Change

John Oliver believes it’s long past time to have a conversation about how to stop climate change and save the planet.

“But unless you like bad-faith conversations about farting cows, that conversation has not gone well so far,” he said on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Oliver noted that many on the right ― including President Donald Trump, Republican politicians and much of Fox News ― were “foaming at the mouth” over the issue, especially when it came to the Green New Deal, a plan backed by progressive Democrats.

So Oliver busted open some myths about what is ― and what isn’t ― in the proposal. He even recruited Bill Nye The Science Guy to help deliver a stirring message about the urgency of the situation.

“The planet’s on fucking fire!” Nye said, then offered up a pretty blunt demonstration.