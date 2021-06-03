John Oliver Brilliantly Escalates His Trolling Of Cheerios

John Oliver has opened a box of whoop-ass on Cheerios.

On Sunday, the host slammed the cereal’s “toothless” Twitter account in a “Last Week Tonight” web segment, daring the breakfast brand to use the F-word in exchange for a charitable donation from Oliver and Co.

But thankfully, the challenge didn’t end there.

Cheerios responded that it couldn’t drop the F-bomb because it’s a family brand, but offered a donation of its own if Oliver would tweet the Cheerios bumper-sticker treacle that he mocked on his show: “Families make good go round.”

.@iamjohnoliver @LastWeekTonight You know we’re a family brand so we can’t drop the F💣. We’ll donate $50,000 to @nokidhungry. We’ll also donate $50,000 to the charity of your choice if you tweet, "Families make good go round💛." — Cheerios (@cheerios) May 31, 2021

Oliver obliged ― and then some on Wednesday. He tweeted the sweet words along with photos of the Manson family, the parent-killing Menendez brothers and an institutional wing named after the Sackler family of Oxycontin titans who helped foment the opioid crisis.

It's a deal! Families make good go round 💛



Please RT! https://t.co/0Pm1vmDm2E pic.twitter.com/ynx6xHMQ0Q — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 2, 2021

Hang on! Sorry! Wrong photo! Use this one instead!



Families make good go round 💛 pic.twitter.com/EhmGt9zAVX — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 2, 2021

OK, last one, we promise!



Families make good go round 💛 pic.twitter.com/mcxqr1HhSG — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 2, 2021

“Last Week Tonight” continued to hand Cheerios its lunch and picked its own random user on which to bestow a “fuck you.”

We apologize. We've been informed that one of the photos we used may have involved murderers. We're looking into this and will get back to you. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 2, 2021

Also, one more thing: Even if you won't, we'll happily pick a random Twitter user and tell them to go fuck themselves. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 2, 2021

(Sorry, @AlexPon21 but... you get it.) — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 2, 2021

I can now finally rest in peace 😌 https://t.co/1mLiCajL0P — Dahlex🧩 (@AlexPon21) June 2, 2021

The charity wasn’t lost in the comedy, however. “Last Week Tonight” followed through on its donation to No Kid Hungry.

We're giving $50,000 to No Kid Hungry just because of how good that felt. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 2, 2021